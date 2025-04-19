Red Sox Give Clearest Update On $90 Million Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox don’t have a big piece in the lineup right now and it doesn’t sound like he will be in the lineup anytime soon.
Masataka Yoshida is in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal but hasn’t gotten into game action yet. He hasn’t begun a minor league rehab assignment as he’s been building up his throwing and isn’t at 100 percent yet.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the latest update on him, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.
"While a lot of people think there is roster posturing/stalling going on with Masataka Yoshida, this is what Alex Cora said about his situation," Browne said. "'He has his good days and bad days throwing,' Cora said. 'That's where we're at. That's where we’re struck right now. We know offensively, he's on point, but the throwing part of it, he's had good weeks and bad week. So we need more good weeks than bad ones.'"
A lot has been said about Yoshida so far this season. He's a very talented offensive player, but there doesn't seem to be a ton of room to go around in the Boston lineup right. While this is the case, it's clear from Cora's comments that Yoshida's throwing doesn't seem to be at the level to be consistently playing in the outfield.
Hopefully, he's able to continue making progress and return to the field for Boston at some point soon.