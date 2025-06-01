Red Sox Give ‘Little Tease’ Amid Roman Anthony Rumors
Will the Boston Red Sox give No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony a shot in the near future?
This is the biggest question swirling around the Red Sox right now. There has been plenty of speculation and rumors about him recently and Red Sox Senior Director of Player Development Brian Abraham fueled the fire by saying: "A lot of excitement coming the next couple days," Abraham said on WEEI to the members of "Play Tessie." "Little tease."
The Red Sox did make some moves after the game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Boston reportedly called up outfielder Nate Eaton and Luis Guerrero. While that's obviously not Anthony, it wouldn't be shocking to see him in the coming days.
The Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
Much has been made about the reasoning why Anthony is still in the minors. The Red Sox have talked about things they want him to improve. Everyone obviously can improve, but he's also tearing the cover off of the ball. He's currently slashing .305/.435/.500 with eight homers, 23 RBIs, nine doubles, and two triples. His advanced metrics are even better under the hood. There definitely are things that he can improve, but he also has made a statement in the minors.
There has also been a lot of chatter about the possibility of Boston trying call him up at a certain time to manipulate his service time and keep him longer. Maybe that's part of it too, but whatever the case, Abraham gave a "little tease."
