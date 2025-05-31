Red Sox Slugger Emerging As Early Boston MVP
The Boston Red Sox haven't had the season they have wanted to overall to this point, but that doesn't mean that there aren't bright spots.
Boston currently is 28-31 on the season after taking down the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. It was a big night with the Red Sox coming out on top, 5-1, to get back in the win column after a rough series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
There's been some wild rumors and drama throughout the season, but through it all, designated hitter Rafael Devers has shined. He came through once again for the Red Sox on Frida night going 2-for-4 on the night to go along with two big-time insurance RBIs in the ninth inning.
Devers is a superstar and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller called him Boston's MVP of the season so far.
"MVP: Rafael Devers," Miller said. "It was a 1A/1B situation between Devers and Alex Bregman until 1B suffered a severely strained quad that is likely to keep him out of commission until after the All-Star break. Devers is batting .375/.486/.670 with seven home runs in May, seemingly fueled by the continued debate around whether injury-ravaged Boston should force him to play the field."
There's an argument that someone like Garrett Crochet or Alex Bregman before his injury could have this spot, but that goes to show how good Devers has been. Even with all of the wild drama, Devers has been the picture of consistency.
He has appeared in 59 games and is slashing .291/.413/.523 with 12 homers, 52 RBIs, 46 walks, and 36 runs scored.
