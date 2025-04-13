Red Sox Giving Ex-All-Star Shot After Suffering Another Big Blow
The Boston Red Sox's pitching depth has been tested a lot this season already.
Boston has played just 16 games and is 7-9 on the season. The Red Sox entered the season without three of the team's expected starters in Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford. None of the trio are pitching yet for the club at the big league level. Bello and Giolito aren't far away from joining the club, though.
Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb cracked the big league roster out of camp after strong performances in Spring Training.
Fitts has been pretty much everything the team could've asked for to begin the year. He has started three games for Boston and has a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings pitched. While this is the case, he unfortunately went down on Saturday with a right pectoral strain. The club announced that they were placing him on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday and calling up former All-Star Michael Fulmer.
"The Red Sox today placed RHP Richard Fitts on the 15-Day Injured List with a right pectoral strain," the team announced. "To fill his spot, the club selected RHP Michael Fulmer to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester. Fulmer will wear number 51. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40."
It's unfortunate that Fitts is down with an injury right now. He has been great but it is interesting to see what Fulmer can do with the club. He's a former All-Star and Rookie of the Year. He had a 0.79 ERA in five appearances in Spring Training and is healthy now. Hopefully, that success can carry over as he makes his return to the majors.
