Red Sox Got Something Good From Failed Juan Soto Pursuit, Insider Claims
Remember when some folks thought Juan Soto was coming to the Boston Red Sox? It may have been a small group, but it was an excitable one.
The Red Sox reportedly bid 15 years and approximately $700 million for Soto this past winter, but the four-time All-Star outfielder instead signed with the New York Mets for 15 years, $765 million. He left the New York Yankees to join their crosstown rivals.
After hearing all sorts of smack talk from Yankees fans over the weekend, the Mets traveled to Fenway Park for a three-game set with the Red Sox. And unlike in the Bronx, it wasn's as though many Red Sox fans were watching Soto play on Monday night with thoughts of what could have been.
Still, the Red Sox's pursuit of Soto, as far-fetched as it may have been, had some positive side effects. At least, that's what one insider believes.
On Monday, Sean McAdam of MassLive wrote that although Boston's pursuit of Soto didn't work out, it was ultimately a signal that Fenway Sports Group, the team's ownership group, was ready to start spending what it took to field a playoff-worthy roster again after a few years of mediocrity.
"It’s unclear how much of an early boost Soto would have provided the Red Sox this season. His signing might have led to the team dealing away Wilyer Abreu, who is a vastly superior defender in right field, and thus far at least, more productive at the plate, too," McAdam wrote.
"Over time, the guess here is that Soto becomes more of forgotten figure in Red Sox history, and instead, the pursuit of him, though ultimately unsuccessful, signaled the beginning of a re-engagement on the part of club ownership."
It wasn't Soto money, but the Red Sox committed three years, $120 million to Alex Bregman, who looks like the All-Star starting third baseman for the American League, in February. Losing out on Soto may not have directly caused the signing, but it was still a step in the right direction.
Now, the Red Sox just have to prove they can get above .500 and stay there for more than a week or two. Because sadly, there's still no hard proof that any star--Bregman, Soto, or someone else entirely--can lift this team into playoff contender territory.
