Red Sox's Alex Bregman Reveals Which Boston Legend Recruited Him
The Boston Red Sox went out and made one final game-changing move before the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Boston wanted to land another right-handed bat and went out and pulled off a blockbuster deal with former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. He is exactly what the Red Sox need and now there's no reason why the team can't make a run in 2025. Boston improved its starting rotation with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The Red Sox have some of the top prospects in baseball on the way to the big leagues. And now, Boston has Bregman.
The Red Sox clearly are fortunate to have landed Bregman. He held his first press conference as a member of the Red Sox on Sunday and shared that Boston legend Dustin Pedroia helped recruit him to town.
"My favorite player, Dustin Pedroia did," Bregman said when asked if any players helped recruit him. "He reached out a few times this offseason and talked to me about how special it was to be a part of the Boston Red Sox. It was pretty cool to talk to him as well as so many other former players here in Boston and current players on the team as well."
Bregman has made it known that Pedroia is his favorite player and manager Alex Cora recently compared him Bregman to the Red Sox legend. It must've been surreal for Bregman to hear from the Red Sox legend and clearly, things worked out.
