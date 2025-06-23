Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Approaching Crossroads Thanks To Red-Hot Slugger

What are the Red Sox going to do?

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have a logjam in the outfield right now. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that.

Boston has Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Rob Refsnyder in the big leagues. Masataka Yoshida is working his way back and could be back up with the club in the not-so-distant future as well. With Rafael Devers gone and the designated hitter spot open, things haven't been so bad over the last week.

But, they will get more complicated. Yoshida will return at some point as well as star third baseman Alex Bregman. Soon enough, there won't be enough spots to go around for everyone. At some point, whether this summer or next offseason, a trade makes a lot of sense. It's not that you want to lose any of this talent, but there's only so much room to go around and there's even more talent on the way to the big leagues as well.

Red Sox No. 5 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia has had an incredible season and now is knocking on the big league door with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has played in 27 games with Worcester and is slashing .311/.388/.604 with eight homers and 19 RBIs. Garcia is 33-for-106 with Worcester and has five doubles, one triple, and 21 runs scored as well.

He launched two homers just Sunday alone.

Garcia is the Red Sox's No. 5 prospect and MLB.com currently has his projected debut year to be in 2026. Whether that comes true and he comes up next year or he continues to shine to the point Boston has to make a move earlier, the logjam is going to get even tighter. It's a good problem to have, but will still be something to address. Maybe try to flip an outfielder in a package for a pitcher? That's just speculation but it will be worth watching to see how Boston handles the trade deadline.

