Red Sox's Roman Anthony Addresses Possibility Of Boston Extension
It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox want to do things a little differently.
Boston got a lot of flack for years after the way things were handled with homegrown stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Since then, the Red Sox clearly have started to change their ways. Boston handed Rafael Devers a 10-year, $313.5 million and have started looking into extending core pieces earlier.
The Red Sox extended both Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela among others and have reportedly spoken to Garrett Crochet about a new deal. There also have been reports that the team could be open to extending their top prospects before even getting to the big leagues, including Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer.
Anthony discussed the possibility while speaking with MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
“To be honest, for me, I haven’t talked to anybody about it,” Anthony said. “It hasn’t really been a topic of conversation. It’s not really something I’m focused on. Obviously, being an 18-year-old kid drafted by the Boston Red Sox, this is the team I’ve grown to love and the only organization I know. Being a Red Sox for however long it might be would be great and I don’t want to leave. But it’s something that has been floating around that hasn’t really been a topic of conversation for us.
“I’m not really worried about money. I just want to play the game. Obviously, if it’s a route we go down and explore, I think it would be awesome just to be in conversations of that structure. But it’s not something we’ve even talked about yet.”
This seems like a win-win for both sides. Boston would secure the top prospect in baseball for longer than expected and he would get paid more than he typically would at this stage in his career. Boston should get the conversation started as fast as possible.
More MLB: Surprise Competition Emerging For Red Sox For All-Star Alex Bregman