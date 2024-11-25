Red Sox Have 'Strong Interest' In Projected $152M Signing, Per Insider
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox could end up meeting with another star free agent in the near future.
Boston already has met with New York Yankees star Juan Soto and seemingly still is in the running for his services. If the Red Sox could land Soto, that would be a complete game-changer.
He isn't the only star available in free agency that could help Boston, though. The Red Sox have three major holes right now. Boston needs to add at least one right-handed slugger, a frontline starting pitcher, and multiple high-leverage relievers,
The Red Sox could find solutions to all of those problems in free agency. One player who has been mentioned a few times as a possible fit is Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames. He's projected to get a $152 million deal this winter after hitting 32 home runs last season.
He's been a shortstop throughout his career, but there have been rumblings that he could move to third base depending on which team he lands with. It's unclear what will happen with him, but the Red Sox reportedly at least have "strong interest" in him and a meeting scheduled, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Red Sox also have strong interest in All-Star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who is willing to move to third base," Nightengale said. "They have scheduled an upcoming meeting and have internally discussed moving Rafael Devers off third base."
Adames would fill the Red Sox's need as a right-handed slugger but then they would have to figure things out logistically. If the Red Sox switch Rafael Devers' position, would he be the team's designated hitter? Would he go to first base leading to a trade with Triston Casas? There are a lot of variables but nothing needs to be sorted out yet before a meeting even happens.
