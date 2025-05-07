Red Sox Have Two Reunion Candidates Right In Front Of Them
The Boston Red Sox have a hole in the infield right now after Triston Casas went down with a knee injury.
Boston had a similar situation it had to deal with in 2024 as Casas went down with a rib injury. The Red Sox opted to land both Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith. They split time initially but Smith won out and got the majority of the playing time before Casas came back.
Now, the Red Sox are going to need to make a move again and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal brought up both Cooper and Smith.
"If you remember last year when Casas got hurt, the Red Sox picked up Garrett Cooper at one point and Dominic Smith at another and they kind of patched it together that way," Rosenthal said. "Those guys presumably are still available. Dominic Smith is in the Yankees' system right now. Garrett Cooper is in the Atlanta system and I assume they have opt-outs in their contracts.
"So, if the Red Sox wanted to get one of them they could. and I'll give you another name too. This guy's not playing, but he's out there. Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo remains a free agent, and I'm quite certain it will take him some time to get into shape, but again this is a season-ending injury to Casas, and who knows they might want to take a shot along those lines."
Should Boston bring either back in the near future?
