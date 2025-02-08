MLB Writer Floats Interesting Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Package
If the Boston Red Sox want to add another right-handed bat this offseason, it seems like they are going to have to make a big move.
We are just days away from Spring Training kicking off and there aren't as many big-name options available at this point. Alex Bregman obviously is the best free agent available and Nolan Arenado is the best player on the trade block.
Both have ties to Boston and have been speculated about recently. Arenado seems like a more intriguing option at this point. He's cheaper and wouldn't close the door on the team's top prospects from making the jump to the big leagues.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Red Sox have had "recent communication" about a trade but nothing has happened yet. It's unclear what it would cost to get Arenado, but it has been reported that No. 22 prospect Blaze Jordan has been brought up.
FanSided's Curt Bishop tried his hand at proposing what a hypothetical deal could look like and it certainly is interesting.
"St. Louis Cardinals Receive: RHP Richard Fitts, 3B/1B Blaze Jordan (and) Boston Red Sox Receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, $20 million in cash considerations," Bishop said. "(John Denton) mentioned Thursday night that trade talks broke down due to St. Louis being unwilling to take on $20 million of Arenado's salary, but that they have recently been willing to discuss a restructured deal with the Red Sox, (New York Yankees), and even the (Los Angeles Dodgers), though it's hard to imagine where Arenado fits in Los Angeles right now."
If this deal was a reality, it would be perfect for Boston. Jordan and Fitts have been highly-ranked prospects, but Arenado is a Hall of Fame-level talent. He's owed $74 million over the next three years. If the Cardinals were to pay that down by $20 million, that would leave just $54 million overall not including what the Colorado Rockies are still contributing.
This seems like a great option.
