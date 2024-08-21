Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Heavily Linked To Dodgers Ace In Free Agency, Per Insider

Boston clearly will be looking to add to the starting rotation this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox will enter the upcoming offseason with the starting rotation being the club's biggest roster hole for the second straight offseason.

Boston entered last offseason looking to add some pitching help and landed Lucas Giolito. He hasn't appeared in a game this season due to an injury and the Red Sox had to make due. Boston will be looking for pitching help again and could look to make a splash.

There will be plenty of players out there for the Red Sox in free agency and one player who Boston is seen as a potential fit for is Los Angeles Dodgers stud Jack Flaherty, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the (Detroit Tigers)," Feinsand said. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the Dodgers prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason. Potential fits: (Los Angeles Dodgers), (New York Mets), (and) Red Sox."

Flaherty is having one of the best campaigns of his career and has a 3.06 ERA so far this season in 21 starts with Detroit and Los Angeles. That type of production is exactly what Boston needs and could help take the club to another level in 2025 and beyond.

More MLB: Red Sox Among Top Landing Spots For One Of Best Pitchers In Baseball

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News