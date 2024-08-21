Red Sox Heavily Linked To Dodgers Ace In Free Agency, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox will enter the upcoming offseason with the starting rotation being the club's biggest roster hole for the second straight offseason.
Boston entered last offseason looking to add some pitching help and landed Lucas Giolito. He hasn't appeared in a game this season due to an injury and the Red Sox had to make due. Boston will be looking for pitching help again and could look to make a splash.
There will be plenty of players out there for the Red Sox in free agency and one player who Boston is seen as a potential fit for is Los Angeles Dodgers stud Jack Flaherty, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the (Detroit Tigers)," Feinsand said. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the Dodgers prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason. Potential fits: (Los Angeles Dodgers), (New York Mets), (and) Red Sox."
Flaherty is having one of the best campaigns of his career and has a 3.06 ERA so far this season in 21 starts with Detroit and Los Angeles. That type of production is exactly what Boston needs and could help take the club to another level in 2025 and beyond.
