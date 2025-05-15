Red Sox Hint At Major Announcement On Social Media
The Boston Red Sox have an off day on Thursday but that didn't stop the social media team from sharing an intriguing post.
Boston's official Red Sox "X" account shared a video of the door opening to the Green Monster with the caption: "Tomorrow."
It's a 10-second clip with the camera zooming in as the door to the Green Monster opens. The inside of the door is dark and can't be seen. It then cut to a black screen with the date May 16, 2025 with a letter "B" above it and the words "Red Sox" below it.
The team didn't share more as of writing, but this is significantly more likely than not a reference to the team's City Connect jerseys which are heavily rumored to be inspired by the Green Monster. There have been leaks across social media about what the jerseys could look like. There's really no reason to check that out any longer as it sounds like we could hear more -- and maybe even see the jerseys in action on Friday night at Fenway Park.
Boston will take on the Atlanta Braves and make an odd bit of history as it faces Chris Sale. The Red Sox faced 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night and then will face the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Sale on Friday. Will they be wearing new, Green Monster-themed jerseys?
More MLB: Red Sox Could Turn To Ex-Yankees All-Star To Fix Recent Issue