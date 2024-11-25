Red Sox Hoping To Clear Salary By 'Dumping' $90M Piece, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking to add to the organization this winter but there also could be subtractions on the way.
Boston is coming off an 81-81 season that saw progress, but also the club missed the postseason for the third straight season. The Red Sox have been rebuilding the organization through the farm system and have a great young core in place now and have been one of the more aggressive teams in baseball this winter already.
The Red Sox's lineup needs some tweaking with the team looking to add some right-handed talent into the mix. A handful of players have been mentioned in trade rumors because of this, including designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Yoshida has the potential to be one of the better contact hitters in baseball when he's healthy. But, his role within the organization already has shifted in just two seasons from a full-time outfielder to being a designated hitter with pretty much no time in the field.
It has been rumored that the Red Sox would be willing to part ways with him through a trade and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale confirmed this fact, but also said there hasn't been much interest yet.
"They would love to free up even more money by dumping outfielder Masataka Yoshida, but are finding limited demand with the three years, $55.6 million left on his contract," Nightengale said.
Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston and has three years left. He's someone with plenty of talent and could have a positive impact in 2025, whether with Boston or another team. As things start to heat up across the league, keep an eye on him.
