Red Sox Hurler Elects Free Agency Then Signs With NL Foe For Playoff Push
The Boston Red Sox have been anchored by a strong bullpen for the bulk of the season due to just about every reliever exceeding or meeting expectations set entering the 2024 campaign.
However, there was a period surrounding the All-Star break where both Justin Slaten and Chris Martin went down and the rest of the group imploded time and time again.
Even in that period where manager Alex Cora was in dire need of depth, the club refused to turn to a former New York Yankees high-leverage arm awaiting an opportunity in Triple-A Worcester.
"Lucas Luetge opted out of Red Sox deal and now says he’s with the (Chicago) Cubs on Instagram," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Wednesday.
The 37-year-old posted a 3.02 ERA with a 47-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 41 2/3 innings for the WooSox.
Given his success in Worcester and his career 3.60 ERA across six seasons -- including a pair of elite campaigns -- I'm not sure what else the southpaw could do.
Maybe the lack of velocity was a concern but if that was the case, why sign him in the first place?
The Red Sox are short of left-handed pitching depth and now have one less option to turn to. Instead, Luetge will join the Cubs' last-minute surge for a playoff run while attempting to revitalize his career.
Chicago is 57-60, five games back of the final National League Wild Card spot. It'll be interesting to see if the veteran can produce or if the Red Sox got it right all along.
