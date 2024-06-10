Red Sox Hurler Is 'Intriguing' Trade Option If Boston Sells At Deadline
It's unclear exactly what the Boston Red Sox will do this summer.
Boston currently sits in third place in the American League East with a 33-33 record. The Red Sox actually have overperformed this season when you take into account the high number of injuries the club has dealt with. The Red Sox are just 1 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot and certainly could compete for a spot late into the summer.
While this is the case, Boston was in a similar spot last season but struggled when the summer rolled around and fell out of contention. If this happens to the Red Sox, they could sell around the deadline.
One player who is viewed as an "intriguing" option who could be dealt with fiery starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"With what will be a pro-rated salary of around $2.5M on deadline day, the price is certainly right to make Pivetta a trade target for the litany of teams that can't afford a Blake Snell or a Justin Verlander," Miller said. "And he's enjoying a better season than usual, currently sitting on a 3.40 ERA after going seven shutout innings against Atlanta in his last appearance. Throw in the minimal cost in dollars and he would be one of the top rentals on the block—if the Red Sox fall far enough out of contention."
Pivetta had a short stint on the Injured List this season but when he has been healthy, he has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for. The righty has developed into a fan-favorite in Boston and it would be disappointing to see him go.
Hopefully, the Red Sox are able to get healthy and move up the standings rather than selling at the deadline.
