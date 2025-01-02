Red Sox 'In The Mix' For Marquee $100 Million All-Star Free Agent
It would be a surprise if the Boston Red Sox didn't have a new right-handed slugger by the time Spring Training rolls around.
Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training in February. The 2025 season isn't too far away at this point with January now here. There are some high hopes for the Red Sox after winning 81 games last year and following it up by adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
The American League is wide open and Boston is just one or two pieces away from really being considered among the top contenders in it. Adding someone like Alex Bregman could be just what they need. The Red Sox have been one of the teams that have been linked to Bregman the most, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman recently put the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers above Boston.
While this is the case, USA Today's Gabe Lacques said Boston remains "in the mix" for the two-time All-Star.
"There’s already plenty of smoke connecting him to multiple teams," Lacques said. "Right now, the Tigers are on the front burner, but the Boston Red Sox, spurned by (Juan Soto), (Max Fried) and others, remain in the mix. Both Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays fall into the category of high-revenue teams with itchy trigger fingers after failing in bids for marquee additions."
If the Red Sox want to make a return to the playoffs next year and maybe even make a deep run, they are going to need more offense. Bregman could be that guy. Now the only question is whether Boston is willing to pay what it will cost to land him. He had a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros and likely will get more now.
