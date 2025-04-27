Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Infielder Called 'Valuable' Trade Chip By MLB Writer

Will the Red Sox make any big moves?

Patrick McAvoy

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday's clash against the Cleveland Guardians sporting a 15-14 record.

Boston has been up-and-down to kick off the season, but there's arguably been more positives than negatives. The Red Sox haven't been at full strength but will take a step closer to that next week with Lucas Giolito set to make his return to a big league mound.

The Red Sox certainly look like a playoff team on paper right now and could make some noise this year. If the Red Sox can live up to expectations over the next few months, it wouldn't be a shock to see them add some sort of piece ahead of the trade deadline this summer. But, who could a deal cost? FanSided's Brian Burrows made a list of four players who could be trade chips to Boston and mentioned infielder Nick Sogard.

"Nick Sogard," Burrows said. "On the other side of the utility coin is 27-year-old Nick Sogard. The switch-hitting infielder made his major league debut last season, hitting .273 with a 0.3 WAR in 31 games. Though his value won’t be as high as others on this list, some teams could be intrigued by a cheap bench option with six years of control.

"He’s struggling to start this season ( he's slashing .132/.258/.170 in 15 games), but he's shown some pop last season in Triple-A and the ability to get on base (.283/.390/.466 slash line). He’s another player who owns a 40-man spot that could be valuable when trying to add more big league pieces."

