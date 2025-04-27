Red Sox Infielder Called 'Valuable' Trade Chip By MLB Writer
The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday's clash against the Cleveland Guardians sporting a 15-14 record.
Boston has been up-and-down to kick off the season, but there's arguably been more positives than negatives. The Red Sox haven't been at full strength but will take a step closer to that next week with Lucas Giolito set to make his return to a big league mound.
The Red Sox certainly look like a playoff team on paper right now and could make some noise this year. If the Red Sox can live up to expectations over the next few months, it wouldn't be a shock to see them add some sort of piece ahead of the trade deadline this summer. But, who could a deal cost? FanSided's Brian Burrows made a list of four players who could be trade chips to Boston and mentioned infielder Nick Sogard.
"Nick Sogard," Burrows said. "On the other side of the utility coin is 27-year-old Nick Sogard. The switch-hitting infielder made his major league debut last season, hitting .273 with a 0.3 WAR in 31 games. Though his value won’t be as high as others on this list, some teams could be intrigued by a cheap bench option with six years of control.
"He’s struggling to start this season ( he's slashing .132/.258/.170 in 15 games), but he's shown some pop last season in Triple-A and the ability to get on base (.283/.390/.466 slash line). He’s another player who owns a 40-man spot that could be valuable when trying to add more big league pieces."
