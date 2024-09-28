Red Sox Injured Star Hurler Has Message For Team About His Role In 2025
The starting rotation is the number-one thing on every mind concerned about the state of the Boston Red Sox these days.
Boston's starting pitchers put up surprisingly decent numbers in 2024, but the depth was always inexcusably thin. The Red Sox went into the season with four starters who had worked out of the bullpen at some point in Boston and paid the price for their inexperience.
One of those relievers-turned-starters was Garrett Whitlock, the relief ace of the 2021 playoff Red Sox who has been injured off-and-on for three years since his debut. Whitlock pitched in four games this season, all starts, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.
Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Whitlock indicated that he expects a normal offseason in preparation for Spring Training and will accept any role the coaching staff designates for him.
“Honestly, I’ve told them, whatever can keep me healthy,” Whitlock said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “That’s where I’m at."
It is admirable for Whitlock to take a team-first mentality, and, of course, starting pitching is the more glamorous option. However, there's no good excuse for the Red Sox to use the 28-year-old as anything but a relief weapon.
First, consider the numbers. Whitlock has a 2.65 ERA in 132 2/3 innings as a reliever and a 4.29 in 109 innings as a starter. Opponents have a .632 OPS against him as a reliever and a .763 against him as a starter. It's no contest as far as which is better for the team.
But more importantly, coming out of the bullpen is likely the best way to ensure Whitlock stays healthy. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019, hip problems in 2022 and 2023, and internal brace surgery this past season. Keeping him on the mound for a full season should be the primary goal.
If the Red Sox go into 2025 thinking in any way that Whitlock is a factor in their starting pitching picture, fans have every right to be upset. That would be a sure sign that the front office still doesn't have the green light to spend like the contender Boston says it wants to be.
