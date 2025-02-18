Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reuniting With 14-Year Veteran To Follow Alex Bregman Deal

The Red Sox made yet another move...

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It seems like the Boston Red Sox aren't done yet.

Boston signed former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman last week and clearly isn't done adding to the organization yet. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy discussed the team's potential plans on Monday and said the team was open-minded to adding to the organization if the right deal came around.

Well, it didn't take long for Boston to make another move.

The Red Sox wanted to add some more depth for the bullpen and reportedly are reuniting with veteran pitcher Adam Ottavino on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox," Ottavino said. "Minors deal with camp invite."

Ottavino is a 14-year Major League Baseball veteran. Over that stretch, he has logged a 3.49 career ERA. Ottavino spent the 2021 season with the Red Sox and had a 4.21 ERA in 69 appearances over that short stint. He spent the last three years with the New York Mets and had a 3.14 ERA across 192 appearances over that stretch.

He had a 4.34 ERA last year in 60 appearances. Ottavino logged a 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances in 2022 and a 3.21 ERA in 66 outings in 2023.

Ottavino is an intriguing guy to bring into Spring Training. He's a 14-year veteran who has had plenty of success. Boston has been looking to add veteran bullpen depth and just did so again.

