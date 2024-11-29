Red Sox Insider Floats 34-Home Run Slugger If Triston Casas Is Traded
There has been a lot of chatter about what the Boston Red Sox ultimately will do this offseason.
Boston has a lot of money to spend and plenty of top-tier talent that could be of interest in the trade market. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and numerous players already have been speculated as trade candidates including even Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
Some players on the Red Sox's big league roster have been mentioned, as well as possible candidates to be moved including Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu. It's unclear what will happen, but the Red Sox have the means to get pretty much any deal done.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey weighed the pros and cons of a possible trade involving Casas and suggested that New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso could be an option to replace him if he is traded.
"One reason to trade Casas would be to balance out the lefty-leaning tilt of the lineup, particularly if the Red Sox are contenders to land another lefty slugger in Juan Soto," McCaffrey said. "Casas is young and, as (Craig Breslow) noted above, has the potential for regular 40-homer seasons, which makes him an enticing trade chip.
"Of their slew of lefty hitters, the Red Sox won’t be moving Rafael Devers, and Masataka Yoshida’s contract makes him tougher to move. If the Red Sox want to hold onto lefties like Abreu and Duran in the outfield, Casas is the next logical choice to be traded. On the free-agent market, the Red Sox could target right-handed first basemen like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker."
Alonso had a somewhat down year by his standards in 2024 and still launched 34 home runs and drove in 88 runs. He certainly would be much more expensive than Casas, but he has proven that he is one of the top power hitters in baseball. Maybe a deal could make sense if a trade involving Casas could bring back pitching.
