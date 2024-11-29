Red Sox $32M All-Star Linked To Yankees If He Cuts Ties With Boston
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make.
The most pressing question mark right now surely is whether or not the organization will be able to find a way to bring New York Yankees star Juan Soto to Boston. The Red Sox seemingly have been trying hard to sign him and it still seems like there is a chance on the outside looking in.
He isn't the only player to worry about, though. Boston will need to make other additions even if it is able to land Soto. The Red Sox need a top-tier starting pitcher and more bullpen help at the very least.
The Red Sox also could lose some key pieces, including All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. He has been with the team for the last two years after signing a two-year, $32 million deal. It doesn't seem like he is coming back and Just Baseball's Leo Morgenstern put together a list of top landing spots for Jansen and had the Yankees on his list.
"(MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo) reported earlier this year that the Yankees 'made a serious run at Jansen' during the 2022-23 offseason before he ultimately signed with their rivals in Boston," Morgenstern said. "Is there any reason they wouldn’t take a run at him again? Luke Weaver took over closing duties in the Bronx at the end of the 2024 season. It was the cherry on top of his phenomenal season.
"However, he isn’t a lock to hold onto the closing job in 2025. In fact, he’s probably better suited for a fireman role in which manager Aaron Boone can deploy him in any spot. That means the Yankees can sign a full-time closer. And after Clay Holmes’s turbulent season, one can see why they might like to sign the most consistent and dependable closer of this generation. All things considered, New York is probably the best fit for Jansen."
It doesn't seem like Jansen is coming back to Boston but it would be disappointing if he landed in New York.
