Red Sox Insider Gives Significant Walker Buehler Update
With each passing day, its seems like there's more of a chance that the Boston Red Sox shake up the starting rotation.
This is in reference specifically to two-time All-Star Walker Buehler. The 31-year-old has been fully healthy this season for the first time in years. He missed some of the 2022 season, the entire 2023 season, and then some of the 2024 campaign. Buehler has 22 starts under his belt this season. This is his most since 2021 when he was last an All-Star and logged a 2.47 ERA in 33 starts.
This year, he has as 5.40 ERA in 22 appearances. There's been some chatter over the last couple of weeks about the possibility of the Red Sox moving Buehler out of the rotation, but Boston has continued to commit to him. This week, the Red Sox have had a different tune. Boston hasn't made any decision, yet. But, everything is up in the air.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked Thursday if Buehler will start Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. He didn't commit to a start, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"We haven’t talked about it yet,” Cora said.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up and reported that "decision-makers" are discussing the possibility of moving Buehler to the bullpen.
The clock is ticking right now on Red Sox starter Walker Buehler
"Red Sox decision-makers are discussing the possibility of moving Buehler to the bullpen before his next scheduled start Monday in Baltimore, according to multiple sources, and there’s a possibility he’s available in relief as soon as this weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium," Cotillo said. "Before Thursday’s series opener, manager Alex Cora — in a departure from past statements about Buehler — wouldn’t commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation...
"For now, the Red Sox plan to have Fitts — who has started all 17 games he has pitched this year across three levels — available in relief in the early part of the four-game set in New York. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Buehler walk out to the bullpen before the end of the weekend, either. Depending on how the next couple games go, the Red Sox could either start Fitts or call up someone like Kyle Harrison to pitch Monday, if needed."
No body has been harder on Buehler this season than himself. In each of his postgame interviews he has been candid and honest about his performance. No matter what the team decides, hopefully he can turn things around.
