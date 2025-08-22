Roman Anthony Just Broke One Of Ted Williams' Red Sox Records
Stop us if you've heard this before: Roman Anthony is a superstar in the making for the Boston Red Sox.
He's just 21 years old and yet he seemingly finds a way to make history each and every night at this point. He's only played in 59 big league games, but you wouldn't be able to guess that by watching him play. It took a couple of weeks for Anthony to get settled, but now he is and he's helping Boston win games.
On Thursday night, Anthony played his first game at Yankee Stadium and unsurprisingly, it was a big one. He launched a homer and went 2-for-5 overall in the game. Now, Anthony is slashing .286/.405/.448 with an .853 OPS. To go along with this, he has five home runs, 26 RBIs, 37 walks, 17 doubles, one triple, and 40 runs scored in 59 games.
How Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony just passed Ted Williams in the record books
What Anthony is doing so far in his young career isn't normal. So much so that he passed legendary Red Sox slugger Ted Williams for the most time getting on base in 59 games at the age of 21 years old or younger, per former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications and Media Relations JP Long.
"Most times on base in first 59 career games, all at the age of 21 or younger: 1. Roman Anthony 10, 2. Ted Williams 100, and 3. Rafael Devers 82. (Anthony and Williams both reached base for the 100th time in their 59th game.)"
It's not every day someone passes Williams in the Red Sox history books. That just goes to show how special of a talent Anthony is and why the Red Sox already have invest in him with a long-term contract extension.
Boston has a superstar on its hands and a starting lineup featuring Anthony leading off followed by Alex Bregman behind him has been incredible for Boston. Hopefully, the front office can keep this high-powered duo together for years to come. That's a topic for another day, though.
More MLB: Red Sox Leave Door Open For Veteran Infielder To Return