Alex Bregman Made Red Sox's Thoughts On Rafael Devers Clear
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Saturday night thanks to a walk-off blast from Rafael Devers.
There's been drama involving Devers left and right this season, but he has played through it and has shined. Devers has been great so far this season and currently is slashing .284/.402/.494 with eight homers, 34 RBIs, 13 doubles, and a league-leading 35 walks.
He's been incredible despite the first base drama. Although there has been a lot of noise on the outside, that clearly isn't the same in the clubhouse. Boston is fortunate to have Devers and fellow superstar Alex Bregman opened up about Devers after the game on Saturday.
"Raffy is our guy," Bregman said to WEEI. "There is nobody else you want up there. The last 8 years, he comes through in the clutch man. He is getting locked in at the dish, and it gets scary when he's locked in. Everyone in our dugout thought Raffy was going to end it."
There may be a lot of negative buzz on the outside about the idea of moving over to first base. But, Devers has dcontinued to do his part to help give the team a chance to win games. Who knows what's going to happen with Devers and first base overall, but he is a franchise cornerstone and he's doing his part to carry the load offensively for Boston.
Things are looking up.
