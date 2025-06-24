Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Hints Reinforcements Are Close For Boston

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation has been a strength recently, but one guy who unfortunately has struggle is Walker Buehler.

Buehler was one of Boston’s big-ticket additions this past offseason but he is in the middle of a cold stretch. Monday night was an example of it. He pitched against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed five earned runs over four innings of work.

Overall this season he has started 13 games for the Red Sox and has a 6.29 ERA to show for it. He has a 56-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 innings pitched and has allowed 13 home runs over that stretch, including eight over his last six starts.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo took to social media on Monday night seemingly in response and shared that reinforcements aren’t far away with both Tanner Houck and Kyle Harrison expected to return around July 4th.

"Kyle Harrison and Tanner Houck should both be ready for the majors around July 4," Cotillo said. "At that point, it’ll be a crowded mix...At $21.05M, I bet Buehler gets a chance to work it out in a relief role before they cut bait. Of course, we aren’t there yet."

The eventual return of Houck and the Boston debut for Harrison will certainly make things tricky in the starting rotation for Boston. The spot in the rotation currently held by Richard Fitts — and previously Hunter Dobbins before going down with an injury — surely will go to one of these guys. But, what about the other? Boston is going to have a difficult decision to make and it sounds like that’s just a few weeks away.

