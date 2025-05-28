Red Sox Insider Hints 'Shakeup' In Boston Could Be Coming Soon
It was obvious that losing Alex Bregman to injury would hurt for the Boston Red Sox. But the team didn't have to immediately crater in his absence.
The Red Sox won the game in which Bregman left with a quad injury, and they squeaked out the next one, too. Then, they've promptly dropped their next four, scoring a grand total of five runs.
Tuesday night was the ultimate rock-bottom moments for the Red Sox, not only this season, but in the last four seasons combined. The walk-off grand slam by the Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich dropped them to 27-30, three games under .500 for the first time since the last day of the 2023 campaign.
It's not just that the Red Sox are failing to live up to their lofty preseason expectation (many firmly believed they had a shot to dethrone the New York Yankees in the division). It's that they continue to come up small when the moments are big, and it doesn't seem to matter who's on the mound or in the batter's box during those moments.
After the dust settled on the loss on Tuesday night, insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive had a notion. Something could change soon, Cotillo believes, whether that's a big roster change, possibly calling up top outfield prospect Roman Anthony, or firing an assistant coach.
"Noon local game tomorrow makes it hard to drop the hammer in some way with a shakeup. But you have to wonder about the off day Thursday," Cotillo wrote.
"This isn’t informed, just guessing. And (manager Alex) Cora isn’t in jeopardy now. But you wonder if there’s something (Roman? Big cut? Coach?) that could happen before ATL."
Boston has shown a repeated inability to win close games, and that falls on everyone, from the coaching staff, to the players, even to the front office for the way this roster has been constructed. They've lost a league-leading 14 one-run games, and that number easily could have been 15 had Yelich's deep fly ball not carried into the seats.
There's a sort of malaise that's come over this team that doesn't seem confined to one blunder, one series, or even one season. The Red Sox need to figure out how to go from a mediocre team to a good one, and they've discovered that the margin is razor-thin.
