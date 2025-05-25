Red Sox Insider Says It's 'Inevitable' Roman Anthony Replaces Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox brought up one of their top prospects on Saturday and there already have been fans clamoring for the team to bring up the other.
Marcelo Mayer is in Boston with Alex Bregman on the Injured List and he's not going back down to the minors anytime soon. He reunited with a fellow member of the "Big 3" in Kristian Campbell in Boston on Saturday. But, the third -- and arguably the best -- member of the trio still isn't in Boston.
Roman Anthony is still a member of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and made sure no one has forgotten about him on Saturday by crushing a loud 116 miles per hour home run.
It's going to be interesting to see how the team handles his eventual promotion. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam weighed on the topic and said it's "inevitable" that Ceddanne Rafaela becomes the "odd-man out" to make room for Anthony.
"It seems inevitable that, eventually, Ceddanne Rafaela will be the odd-man-out in the Red Sox’s outfield puzzle as the team finds room for Roman Anthony," McAdam said. "I get that. Rafaela hasn’t made the strides the team had hoped offensively. But I’ll miss watching him play center — which he does brilliantly, and seemingly effortlessly."
Rafaela arguably is the best defensive center fielder in the American League and has shown some flashes offensively, but still isn't necessarily where the team would hope. He is just 24 years old, but there's a lot of talent in the outfield in Boston and some sort of tough decision will come.
