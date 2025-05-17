Red Sox Insider Shared Potentially Huge Marcelo Mayer Update
The Boston Red Sox have a hole to fill at first base and started to begin the process of doing so on Friday.
Red Sox phenom Kristian Campbell was seen getting some practice repetitions in at first base before the team took on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Campbell has played all over the place in his young career already -- including the minors -- and it wouldn't be too big of a shock to see him end up being a quick learner over at first.
When the reports started popping up on Friday, immediately there was buzz about the possibility of Campbell moving to first base opening the door for Marcelo Mayer to make the jump to the big leagues. Most of it was just social media speculation, but The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey talked about the possibility.
"Now, the Red Sox seem to be turning toward Campbell as an option at first base, a move that would open the door for top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer to play second base and perhaps spark a lineup desperately in need of a jolt," McCaffrey shared. Campbell split time between second base and center field in the minors last season but has spent the majority of his time since his big-league debut at second base, with just six games in the outfield. He noted the move to first, on the right side of the field, shouldn’t be too difficult...
"Friday night in Worcester, Mayer got his sixth start of the season at second base. Through 37 games, the 22-year-old Mayer was hitting .274 with an .828 OPS, five doubles, a triple and eight homers. But over the past month, he has hit .307 with a .939 OPS. Mayer has spent most of his career at shortstop, including 28 games this season, but the Red Sox have moved him around the infield this year, with four games at third in addition to his work at second, to find a spot on the big-league roster for him."
It sounds like Mayer's time in Boston may not be far away.
