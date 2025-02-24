Red Sox Insider Shares 3 Potential Replacements For Injured Kutter Crawford
The Boston Red Sox unfortunately already have been bitten by the injury bug in Spring Training.
There hasn't been this much buzz or excitement about a Red Sox roster in at least a few years. Boston won 81 games last year but looks like one of the top contenders in the American League after the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman among others.
Boston has plenty of talent but is already dealing with injuries. The Red Sox's rotation is loaded and there were questions about possibly having a six-man rotation, but Kutter Crawford may not be ready for Opening Day due to a knee injury. Brayan Bello also is dealing with an injury and Lucas Giolito is being worked back slowly after missing the 2024 season.
The Red Sox's rotation depth already is being tested and the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham shared that Quinn Priester, Richard Fitts, and Cooper Criswell all could be replacements for Crawford at least early on.
"Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford have been on a rehab schedule so far in Spring Training," Abraham said. "Bello has a sore shoulder; Giolito is recovering from an internal brace procedure on his elbow and Crawford has a sore right knee.
"They have time to catch up and be ready for the season. But Crawford in particular is behind. If the Red Sox were to start the season with a six-man rotation, that’s half their projected starters. Cora identified Quinn Priester, Richard Fitts, and Cooper Criswell as potential replacements. With 19 games in the first 20 days of the season, the starter depth will be immediately tested."
It's unfortunate that the Red Sox already need to consider replacements, but hopefully, Crawford and the other hurlers can make full recoveries.
