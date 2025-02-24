Why Red Sox Are Perfect Destination For Mets' $26 Million Hurler
The Boston Red Sox entered Spring Training with seemingly a surplus of capable starting pitching.
The biggest question about the rotation to kick off Spring Training was whether or not the team would consider a six-man rotation. At this point, the club doesn't need to worry about that for a bit any longer.
Boston's rotation already is dealing with injuries. Kutter Crawford is dealing with a knee injury like the end of the 2024 season and it already has been shared that he may not be ready for Opening Day. Brayan Bello has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and is slightly behind, but hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day yet.
Lucas Giolito is another person to watch as he missed the 2024 season and is working back now. There hasn't been any indication that he won't be ready for Opening Day, but he will be someone to watch.
Because of all of this, the Red Sox should consider signing former New York Mets hurler José Quintana.
He spent the last two years with the Mets and was great. Quintana had a 3.57 ERA in 2023 in 13 starts and followed it up with a 3.75 ERA in 31 appearances in 2024. Somehow, he's still available in free agency after having a two-year, $26 million deal. Now, Spotrac is projecting him to land a two-year deal worth over $16 million but Spring Training is here so it wouldn't be shocking to see him land a one-year deal.
Boston seems to be going for it this season. If injuries continue to impact the rotation, it would make sense to go get Quintana.
