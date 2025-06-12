Red Sox Journeyman Emerges As Highly Unexpected All-Star Candidate
The Boston Red Sox have been making strides lately.
The Red Sox have won two consecutive series against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively.
One player turning heads is infielder Abraham Toro, whose breakout performance has even sparked All-Star buzz.
Toro’s scorching hot June and impressive season stats have positioned him as a legitimate write-in candidate for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, a development few saw coming when he signed a minor league deal in January.
Entering Thursday, Toro, a 28-year-old utility infielder, led all qualified American League hitters in June with a 1.01 Win Probability Added (WPA) and 1.58 WPA+. His season-long slash line of .330/.354/.574, with a .928 OPS and a stellar 153 wRC+, places him among the AL’s elite bats. Over 27 games and 94 at-bats, Toro has clubbed five home runs, eight doubles, and driven in 12 RBIs for Boston.
Originally a fifth-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2016, Toro has bounced around, playing for the Astros, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and Athletics before landing in Boston. His career .227 average prior to 2025 gave little indication of this breakout, but his .310/.403/.480 line with Triple-A Worcester earlier this year hinted at untapped potential.
Called up to replace the injured Triston Casas (out with a season-ending knee injury), Toro has seized his opportunity, showcasing versatility at first, second, and third base while providing offensive firepower.
Social media has taken notice. One user, @discussbaseball, called Toro “the 1B the Red Sox have been looking for."
While All-Star rosters often favor marquee names, Toro’s underdog story and elite production make him a compelling write-in candidate.
