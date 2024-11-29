Red Sox Juan Soto Pursuit: Speculated $600M+ Deal Sparks Insider Rebuttal
It certainly was a wild Thanksgiving for Boston Red Sox fans.
As fans sat around tables with their families for Thanksgiving meals, social media was blowing up about the Red Sox's pursuit of New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Soto clearly is the best free agent available and is going to land a historic contract this winter. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani landed a $700 million deal last year and many have speculated and reported that Soto's eventual deal will end up falling between $500 and $700 million.
The Red Sox, Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays seem to be the most likely landing spots for Soto.
On Thursday, though, the speculation was taken to a much higher level. Early in the morning, people started taking to social media with chatter about what Boston may have offered Soto. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez said the Red Sox have an offer of roughly 12 years at $50 million per year on the table and that Soto spoke to Rafael Devers on Thursday. Reporter Héctor Gómez posted that the Red Sox made a 13-year, $625 million offer. There was even other posts saying the two sides agreed to a deal.
Clearly, at this point, Soto has not agreed to a deal with any team and still is a free agent. The speculation ran wild on Thanksgiving and even prompted a response from ESPN insider Jeff Passan.
"I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories," Passan said. "I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving."
It was a wild day to be a Red Sox fan, but nothing really has changed. The chatter and speculation is fun, but Soto still is available on the open market and hasn't signed a deal yet. Hopefully, Boston can find a way to bring him to town but everything is up in the air.
More MLB: Red Sox $32M All-Star Linked To Yankees If He Cuts Ties With Boston