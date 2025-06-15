Red Sox Land Premium Slugger In New MLB Draft Prediction
The easy prediction for the Boston Red Sox is that they will go with an offensive piece in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
Boston hasn't selected a pitcher in the first round since Tanner Houck all the way back in 2017. They could always break that trend, but it wouldn't be shocking to see an offensive weapon selected. Bleacher Nation's Patrick Flowers shared their newest mock draft and predicted Boston will select high school phenom Gavin Fien with the No. 15 overall pick.
"No. 15. Boston Red Sox: Gavin Fien, 3B — Great Oak HS (CA)," Flowers said. "Fien brings big juice from the right side and pairs it with a strong arm and the potential to stick at third base, making him one of the more appealing prep corner infielders in the class. The Red Sox have trended toward loud tools and offensive upside in recent drafts, and Fien fits right in.
"There’s some swing and miss, especially against spin, but he’s already shown the ability to adjust. If the hit tool holds up, you’re looking at a potential 25-30 homer bat at the hot corner with above-average defense and serious upside. Boston’s player development group could unlock even more."
Fien has significant pop and plenty of upside. If the Red Sox roll with an offensive piece in the first round, catcher should be a prioritized position, but if Fien is available that wouldn't hurt either.
More MLB: Rafael Devers Surprise Update From Red Sox Manager Alex Cora