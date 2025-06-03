Red Sox Lead American League In Terrible Statistic; What's Going On?
The Boston Red Sox are leading the American League in a stat that no one wants to be a part of.
Boston fell to 29-33 on the season after a 7-6 loss at home to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
It was a difficult night, to say the least, for Red Sox starting pitcher Richard Fitts, who allowed six runs before recording a single out in the first inning. Fitts was soon removed from the game after one inning and 39 pitches.
Fitts’s struggles on Monday aren’t a reflection of his season performance, but they did remind everyone of Boston’s main issue in 2025 — starting pitching outside of Garrett Crochet.
The Red Sox’s staff beyond Crochet has underperformed in every way.
On the other hand, Boston’s defense isn’t helping matters.
NESN’s Tom Caron pointed out an ominous statistic for the Red Sox after their loss to the Angels, a game which featured two errors from Boston.
“Sox now with 7 errors in the last 5 games,” Caron posted to X on Monday night.
“Sox now have committed 50 errors on the season, 10 more than any other American League team.”
Between errors and poor showings with runners in scoring position, the Red Sox are losing games at the margins. It’s no surprise that, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith, the Red Sox are 6-16 in one-run games this season.
Boston needs to clean up its defense and start improving at the things it can control. The season is still relatively young, but a bad June could sadly doom an undeniably talented club.
