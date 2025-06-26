Red Sox Leader Sends Message About Rafael Devers Loss
The dust has settled on the Boston Red Sox's seismic trade sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Boston traded Devers to the Giants on Father's Day June 15th. In the immediate aftermath of the trade, reports popped up left and right about the drama going on behind the scenes. This was only amplified by the fact that the Red Sox faced off against their old slugger just days after one of the biggest trades in team history.
But now, the series is behind us and there hasn't been too much said about Devers over the last couple of days. Boston's offense has struggled, which has opened up the door for conversation, but overall things have started to die down.
There have been some good days since the deal, and some really bad ones. For example, the Red Sox just got swept by the Los Angeles Angels and are back under .500 at 40-42. The Red Sox are riding a five-game losing streak but luckily get a day off on Thursday. In the last five games, Boston has scored just 16 runs total. That's down from Boston's season average of 4.65 runs per game.
Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was asked about the loss of Devers and shared his thoughts, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"You miss (Rafael Devers's) bat for sure," Story said. "You miss his presence. But it’s not something that in the game we’re like ‘oh man, where’s Raffy?’ It’s not that type of feeling. We have a lot of confidence in the players we have here."
The day off couldn't have come at a better time for Boston. Now, we'll see how the club responds when it welcomes the Toronto Blue Jays to town on Friday.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Update: Red Sox Star's Earliest Return Date Revealed