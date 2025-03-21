Red Sox 'Leaning Heavily' Toward Giving Flamethrower Big Role
If you have been following the Boston Red Sox throughout Spring Training so far you likely have heard about all of the big roster battles in camp.
Right now, the two biggest remaining seem to be second base and closer. As of writing, the second base seems much less decided than the closer job. Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks have been the prominent two in the battle with other guys like Justin Slaten and even Garrett Whitlock getting at least some buzz.
The contest is down to Chapman and Hendriks and it certainly seems like the seven-time All-Star flamethrower is going to be the guy. He has been great in camp and has logged a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances to go along with 14 strikeouts.
Hendriks even said on Thursday that he thinks that Chapman has won the job, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said that it is clear that Boston is "leaning heavily toward" making Chapman the closer.
"It’s abundantly clear the Red Sox are leaning heavily toward Chapman in the ninth," Cotillo posted.
This isn't too shocking. Chapman has been great in camp and Hendriks is still working his way back after missing a lot of time. Both should play big roles in 2025 no matter who is the closer. The Red Sox's bullpen looks much better on paper than it did last season and both of these guys are reasons why.
