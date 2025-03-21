Did Red Sox Local Boy Just Lock Up Opening Day Roster Spot?
The Boston Red Sox will kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season in less than a week on March 27th against the Texas Rangers.
It already has been announced that Garrett Crochet will get the ball in the first game of the season. Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler will follow him. But, what about the other two spots in the rotation?
Richard Fitts, Quinn Priester, and Sean Newcomb, have been the most likely candidates. There’s even been some buzz about Michael Fulmer.
The team hasn’t made any announcements yet and it still seems like everything is up in the air. Manager Alex Cora wouldn’t commit a spot to Fitts on Wednesday, although he seems like the most likely option.
Priester seemed like a likely option for a bit but he hasn’t been as sharp lately. Newcomb didn’t have any buzz heading into camp but he may be positioning himself for a spot to kick off the campaign.
He’s been red-hot in Spring Training and continued his great performance on Thursday going 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins and allowing four hits, no earned runs, and adding three strikeouts.
Newcomb could be a fun option for the rotation. He’s from the area and has been lights-out in Spring Training. Overall, he has a 0.63 ERA in five outings this spring to go along with a 13-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
Could the Brockton-native have just locked up a spot?
More MLB: Red Sox 'Close' To Making Decision On Red-Hot Roster Battle