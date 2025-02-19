Red Sox Left Out Of 'Two-Horse Race' For Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. By Insider
Though the Boston Red Sox certainly have plenty of roster issues to iron out in the present, this week is providing a preview of one of the most high-stakes free agent sweepstakes of next winter.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the open market in November, and the Red Sox have been a popular suitor in the early headlines. USA Today's Bob Nightengale Jr. said Tuesday that the four-time All-Star has made it clear he would "love" to play in Boston someday.
With that being said, there are bound to be other aggressive teams in play for a slugger as talented as Guerrero. The incumbent Blue Jays won't let him go without putting up their best fight, and as we all saw with the Juan Soto bidding war this winter, the New York Mets have spending power like nobody else.
So where does that leave the Red Sox in the discussion? If one Major League Baseball insider's take is gospel, they may not even realistically be in the running.
On Wednesday, MLB.com senior reporter Mark Feinsand expressed his belief that Guerrero's bidding war would come down to the Blue Jays and Mets as the final two teams standing, without any mention of Boston whatsoever.
"If there is one thing we have learned, it’s that the Mets are going to be in play for any free agent that piques their interest," Feinsand said. "That said, I don’t expect the Blue Jays to go quietly in their pursuit of re-signing Vladdy, who has been the face of the franchise since he made his debut."
"To me, it’s shaping up to be a two-horse race for his services. The big question will be how much either of those teams -- or any other club, for that matter -- will be willing to pay."
The Mets outbid the Red Sox to sign Soto at his whopping $765 million price tag, while Boston checked in at $700 million. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have been throwing huge dollar amounts at almost every free agent, but haven't been able to convince most to take their money.
As great a fit as Guerrero might be for the Red Sox lineup and home ballpark, there's certainly not going to be a discount. If they want to surprise the Feinsands of the world and sign the 25-year-old star, they're going to have to show they can spend like a true big-market team again.
More MLB: Red Sox $90 Million Slugger Masataka Yoshida Addresses Uncertain Future In Boston