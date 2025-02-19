Red Sox $90 Million Slugger Masataka Yoshida Addresses Uncertain Future In Boston
It's been a whirlwind couple of days at Boston Red Sox spring training.
The vast majority of discussion has centered on the future of the third base position. Rafael Devers doesn't want to give it up, but Alex Bregman, the Red Sox's latest and most expensive free-agent signing of the offseason, is likely the better defender.
If the Red Sox eventually make the tough call to move Devers to designated hitter, however, it will adversely affect another expensive slugger.
Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox's primary designated hitter in 2024, has been embroiled in trade debates and rumors all winter. Only two seasons into a five-year, $90 million contract, the Japanese slugger has been good, but not great, and may not be thrilled with his diminished role on the team.
On Tuesday, Yoshida addressed those trade rumors head-on, while describing his mentality during camp with his future somewhat up to chance.
“It’s out of my control, right?” Yoshida said during media availability on Tuesday. “My job is to give it all my best, whatever my job calls for. If it is to DH or if it is to play the outfield, I’m just giving my best. I’m still here on this team. So, I’m just giving everything I got for this team.”
Assuming Yoshida stays, there's also a strong likelihood he will be asked to play some left field, which could hurt the overall team defense, but help get the best lineup on the field. Manager Alex Cora said as much during his media availability Tuesday.
“Masa’s going to be part of the picture,” Cora told reporters. “We just got to get him going. Like I said, last year he was a DH. This year, we need him to play defense. It’s a different season.”
There's still a lot left to sort itself out as camp progresses. Whatever decisions are made will be made in an attempt to put the best version of the Red Sox on the field. But whether it's Yoshida, Devers, or someone else completely, someone is likely going to be left frustrated.
