Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Addresses Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman 3B Debate
Who will be the Boston Red Sox’s starting third baseman when Opening Day comes around to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season?
Rafael Devers has been the Red Sox’s third baseman for years but the club recently signed former Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Once Bregman signed, there was chatter about him playing second base with Devers at third base. While this is the case, chatter picked up over the last few days about the possibility after Devers made it clear he didn’t want to move away from the position. He noted that he has spoken to the team about different possibilities, but wants to remain at third base.
What should Boston do?
Team legend David Ortiz weighed in and believes it should be Devers, as shared by Héctor Gómez on X.
“You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz type player the Red Sox have,” Ortiz said. “Listen to me, that’s the team’s best player. Bregman might have better defensive numbers, I’ll give you that. But you are not talking about a ‘Mickey Mouse’ type of player, you are talking about Rafael Devers”
This is a pretty big endorsement from Ortiz. Ultimately, this probably shouldn’t be too much of a debate yet. Spring Training just started and this will work itself out throughout the upcoming action.
There has been a lot made of this over the last few days, but there’s nothing to worry about yet.
