Red Sox Legend Has Ted Williams Comparison For Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony is just trying to be the first Roman Anthony for the Boston Red Sox. But that won't stop others from pointing out other franchise icons of whom he reminds them.
With an .865 OPS and 2.9 bWAR in his first 66 major league games, Anthony is quickly becoming a superstar. The Red Sox have to be giddy about the eight-year, $130 million contract they brokered to buy out three and possibly four years of free agency.
And if they were looking for any more evidence that Anthony can become a Red Sox legend, one of the most iconic outfielders in Boston history just gave him a strong endorsement.
Fred Lynn compares Anthony to himself, Ted Williams
In a recent interview with Chad Finn of The Boston Globe, Red Sox Hall of Famer and former American League Most Valuable Player Fred Lynn said Anthony not only reminds him of himself, but also arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Ted Williams.
“What you’re seeing with Anthony and some of the young guys on this Red Sox team is kind of reminiscent of (1975), when me and Jimmy (Jim Rice) came up,” Lynn told Finn.
“And it’s definitely nice to see a lefthanded hitter with No. 19. I wasn’t kidding when I said that number was good to me and I was happy he had it. I watch Roman and do a double-take, because he has that number and a long swing like mine, but he’s a taller guy. It’s almost more like Ted Williams.”
Lynn posted on social media earlier this season that he was happy to see Anthony wearing his old number. This weekend, though, he'll get his first look at the 22-year-old in person at Fenway Park, as the Red Sox square off with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I’ll be in (the Legends Suite),” he told Finn, “but every time Anthony comes up, I’m going to say, all right, I need to watch this kid. ... It must be fun for you guys. You could just get to see him play every day."
