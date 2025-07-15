Red Sox Legend Sends Message To Garrett Crochet
There's no way around it, the Boston Red Sox made one of the most impactful moves of this past offseason.
Boston needed to add a left-handed pitcher into the mix for its righty-dominated rotation and after missing out on Max Fried to the New York Yankees, went out and acquired lefty star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for prospects.
Crochet has been a revelation for Boston and is a serious contender for the American League Cy Young Award right now. The 26-year-old earned his second straight All-Star nod this season, but now with Boston. Crochet finished the first half of the season with a 10-4 record, 2.23 ERA, and 160-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 129 1/3 innings pitched across 20 starts.
The lefty has been incredible and has done a great job filling the left-handed hole in the rotation that has been there since the Red Sox traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves before the 2024 season. Boston got Vaughn Grissom and Sale won the National League Cy Young Award last year and is an All-Star once again. He'll always be a legend in Boston for his stint with the organization and helping the club get to the 2018 World Series.
Sale gave Boston the consistent lefty superstar Boston needed for years and now Crochet has been eerily similar. Sale has noticed and had nothing but good things to say about the young lefty, per the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"He’s been, for lack of a better word, crushing it,” Sale said. “Him making the transition to Boston, it was fun for me to see that happen for him. Just knowing who he is a little bit, the little bit I’ve been around him and watching his success, it’s just been fun. I can definitely relate to it."
The Red Sox have a superstar on their hands.