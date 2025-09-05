Red Sox Legend Sounds Alarm On Boston

Inside The Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have a few weeks left in the regular season...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run on a ball by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run on a ball by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox will try to turn the page on a brutal few days on Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston had a much-needed day off on Thursday. It came after an ugly loss on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians in which the Red Sox lost, 8-1. Beyond that, the game itself was just a mess. Boston had two errors. It was a bullpen game that didn't go as planned, including with Jordan Hicks giving up four runs himself in just 1/3 of an inning pitched. Zack Kelly was the big bright spot of the day, at least, going four shutout innings.

The Boston Red Sox have a long few weeks ahead

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

What was even worse earlier in the week was the fact that the Red Sox likely lost outfielder Roman Anthony for the rest of the regular season due to an oblique injury. It just hasn’t been the Red Sox’s week.

There’s been a lot of noise and opinions out there as well, including Red Sox legend Jonathan Papelbon who said that he is "worried" with the direction things are going for Boston.

"Ok so Roman Anthony is out for the rest of the regular season and Wilyer Abreu is not progressing like he thought," Papelbon said. "So yeah this is a problem and I am worried for the Red Sox."

Right now, the Red Sox have just 21 games left in the regular season before the playoff begin. The Red Sox are firmly-planted in the playoff race right now and it would take a significant drop-off in order for the club to end up missing the cut at this point. These next few weeks certainly are going to be more difficult with the way these injuries have popped up. It's not surprising Papelbon -- and a some of the fanbase -- is worried on social media.

What should give fans hope, though, is that overall the pitching has been stellar recently. If that trend continues, it can give them the wiggle room needed until either Anthony or Abreu returns.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

