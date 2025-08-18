Red Sox Likely To Cut Ties With 7-Year Veteran After Nathaniel Lowe Signing
The Nathaniel Lowe signing is good news for the Boston Red Sox on the whole, but certainly not for every individual on the roster.
Major League Baseball is an immensely competitive business, and the Red Sox brought in Lowe because they've never truly solved the first base position this year. Though he struggled mightily for the Washington Nationals this year, they're hoping the former Silver Slugger can turn things around.
It might be obvious to many whose spot on the roster Lowe will take, but we're still waiting for that news to become official.
Nathaniel Lowe likely to take over roster spot from Abraham Toro
Abraham Toro has started more games at first base than anyone on the Red Sox this year, but he was never truly the first option. He was in the minors until Triston Casas blew his knee out on May 2, and soon thereafter, Boston asked Rafael Devers to give the position a try. That ended poorly, to say the least.
With Devers traded to the San Francisco Giants, the job was solidly Toro's for a while, at least against right-handed pitchers. But his hot start soon faded into an extended slump, and he's been one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball for the last two months.
One could make the argument that a change was necessary, and Lowe becoming available at the end of last week seems to have given the Red Sox the opportunity they needed. According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, Boston appears poised to designate Toro for assignment to clear a roster spot for Lowe.
"Lowe's spot with the Red Sox would seemingly be that currently occupied by Abraham Toro, who has been serving as the team's primary option at first base against right-handed starters," wrote Bradford.
"After a strong start, Toro has tailed off, going just 7-for-43 (.163) with a .480 in 12 games this month. Since July 10, the switch-hitter is batting .169 with a .491 OPS, having started 24 games."
The other option here is to DFA catcher Ali Sanchez, who has one plate appearance in his six games on the roster after being claimed off waivers. But the Red Sox are also reportedly bringing infielder Nate Eaton to Boston in advance of Monday's game, so it's likely they already plan to have him take Sanchez's spot.
At the end of the day, Toro hasn't produced in quite some time. Lowe, as an established veteran, has done a lot more at his peak than Toro, who has been roughly the same player in each of his seven big-league seasons. It's hard to DFA someone who's been in the clubhouse all year, but in this case, it's the right move.
