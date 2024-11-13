Red Sox Linked To $217 Million Superstar By MLB Insiders In High-Stakes Bidding War
At this point, the Boston Red Sox seem to be showing interest in anybody who can throw a fastball. But who will they end up signing?
Starting pitching is the lynchpin in a crucial Red Sox offseason. The team looks to be headed on an upward trajectory, but they're still far from where they want to be. Another winter of inactivity will drive a fan base that has been only somewhat patient thus far into absolute madness.
The free-agent market has a wide range of starting pitchers, but the Red Sox know they need to aim for the high end. The highest of all ends is former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who will have a bidding war going for his services before long.
At the very least, Boston seems to be trying to get involved in the Burnes sweepstakes. On Wednesday, Chad Jennings and Sam Blum named the Red Sox as one of the top fits for Burnes as the four-time All-Star begins fielding calls from interested teams.
"After missing the playoffs five of the past six years, the Red Sox are signaling a willingness to spend this offseason. What exactly that means, though, remains to be seen as the Red Sox have been fairly difficult to read in recent years. They promised “full throttle” last season, then did anything but," the authors said.
"The rotation cupboard isn’t bare, but a front-line starter would be a significant difference maker, and Burnes would give the Red Sox both impact and dependability (the latter might be most appealing given their depth issues in recent years)."
Burnes, 30, has been the model of consistency over the last four years. He's made 125 starts in that time frame, with an ERA under three in all but one of those seasons. His strikeout rate dipped this past season, but that was somewhat by design, allowing Burnes to pitch deeper into games by inducing weak contact.
The "fit" with Boston, as it were, comes down to money above all else. Jennings and Blum cited a prediction that Burnes will sign for seven years, $217 million, which is the exact contract the Red Sox once gave David Price.
There was a time when the Red Sox wouldn't blink when offering such a deal to a high-profile superstar. We'll see if that time is coming back around.
