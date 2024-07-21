Red Sox Linked To Diamondbacks Veteran Amid Search For Second Baseman
The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a right-handed bat, and the Arizona Diamondbacks could help them acquire one before July 30.
As Boston searches for hitting, it’s also cognizant of a need for middle infield depth. An ideal trade would provide the Red Sox with both right-handed plate production and a new second baseman in a single player, which is what makes Jonathan India so appealing to Boston.
India is probably staying put, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should have more practical options at the ready.
One of these options is Arizona’s Kevin Newman, who was recently mentioned as a good fit for the Red Sox by The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.
“The Red Sox could use a right-handed bat to even out their lefty-heavy lineup,” McCaffrey said. “Kevin Newman (Diamondbacks) doesn’t hit for much power but is batting .277 this season, has a .721 OPS against lefties versus a .671 OPS against righties, while offering good defense and versatility and could be a more affordable short-term option.”
Newman, 30, is in the middle of his athletic prime and appears to be maximizing his potential at the plate this season. Newman has spent his entire career in the National League, and a surprise move to Boston could galvanize his bat into further production.
The Red Sox clubhouse needs more veterans, and Newman’s experience would be welcomed by manager Alex Cora with open arms.
If Boston still hasn’t acquired a middle infielder by the end of next week, Breslow will more than likely be on the phone with the Diamondbacks regarding Newman.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Have Had Talks' With Cubs About Former No. 2 Overall Pick