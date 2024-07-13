Red Sox Surprise Deadline Deal Would Land Former NL Rookie Of The Year
The Boston Red Sox are hunting for a right-handed bat, and there's a red-hot second baseman on the edge of the market who could provide some pop.
Boston entered Saturday at 51-42, tied with the Kansas City Royals for the third Wild Card spot in the American League. All signs point to Alex Cora's upstart club making a serious push for the playoffs, but this mission will require at least one addition to bolster Boston's plate production.
The Red Sox's desperate need for a right-handed hitter stems from their lefty-heavy lineup, which has struggled mightily against lefty arms this season. MLB.com's Ian Browne reminded everyone of this reality following Boston's 6-1 loss on Friday night to left-handed hurler Cole Ragans of the Royals.
"Boston’s record against lefty starters this season is 12-15, compared to 39-27 vs. righties," Browne said. "Against lefty starters, the Sox have a 28.6 percent strikeout rate, which is 30th in MLB. Their .379 slugging percentage against lefties ranks 19th. You can be sure that adding a right-handed bat will be one of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s top missions between now and the July 30 Trade Deadline."
As Breslow scans rosters across Major League Baseball for the right puzzle piece, he'll likely take a long, hard look at Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds, who has been on fire since late May. Entering Friday, India was slashing a torrid .347/ .431/ .565 in 43 games since May 24.
India would be a perfect injection into Boston's lineup, and his ability to play second base would fit nicely within the Red Sox's defensive depth chart.
The burning question for Breslow is, will India be available?
He may be. Every game over the next two weeks will be pivotal in shaping the Reds' decision to either buy or sell before the deadline. Cincinnati, 46-49, is currently tied for last place in the National League Central but also just three games back in the NL Wild Card race.
The Reds have a slim margin for error, and if they slip at all in the coming days, Breslow should swoop in and make a convincing offer for India.
