Red Sox Linked To New ‘Franchise Fixture’ Post-Rafael Devers
We’re about halfway through the 2025 Major League Baseball season and yet free agency already is being speculated about.
The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers away and since then there’s been plenty of chatter about who the club’s next big slugger could be. Boston.com’s Conor Ryan made a list of eight hypothetical fits and the one that stood out the most was Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker.
"Kyle Tucker, RF, Chicago Cubs," Ryan said. "At first glance, Tucker doesn’t exactly seem like an ideal offseason target for Boston. Tucker would undoubtedly add to the glut of outfield options that the Red Sox are already dealing with between Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela.
"And on the open market, it’s all but a lock that Tucker will earn a contract will beyond the $313.5 million Devers secured from Boston in January 2023. But Tucker is also the best position player available this offseason, with the 28-year-old putting together an MVP-caliber season so far with the Cubs. The three-time All-Star is currently batting .283 with Chicago and is currently on pace for over 30 home runs, 95 RBI, and over 30 stolen bases."
It's early to be speculating about free agency, but the Red Sox just freed up a ton of cash by moving Devers and this isn't the first time Tucker has been mentioned for Boston. The New York Post's Jon Heyman also recently linked Boston to the Cubs star.
Last offseason, the Red Sox were willing to make a historic offer to Juan Soto even with Devers' contract on the books. Now, it's gone and there's even more financial wiggle room. There's surely an argument that the Red Sox are loaded with outfield talent, but that also was the case when they pursued Soto. Tucker will be the next massive free agent to watch when the season ends. Could Boston go for him?
