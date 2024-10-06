Red Sox Linked To Projected $1.3 Million All-Star To Add Slugger
By the time the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season rolls around, it's clear that the Boston Red Sox will add at least one or two more right-handed bats.
Adding a righty clearly is one of the Red Sox's top priorities this winter, even if they can bring Tyler O'Neill back into the fold. Boston needs to be active and there will be some intriguing options available for the Red Sox.
FanSided's Katie Manganelli suggested that the Red Sox should take a look at the catcher position and look for an option in free agency. In response, they suggested that the Red Sox could target two-time All-Star Yasmani Grandal.
"(Danny Jansen) was always just a rental after the Sox designated (Reese McGuire) for assignment on July 28, and (Tyler Heineman) was a desperation option," Manganelli said. "After their departures, the Red Sox only have Wong and (Kyle Teel) behind the plate, and Teel may not be big-league-ready right when the season begins...
"If Teel isn't ready for the majors in March — even if he is — the Red Sox should explore more backup catching options this winter. James McCann and Yasmani Grandal are both impending free agents who can hit from the right-handed batter's box, a desperate need of Boston's for next season."
Grandal is a two-time All-Star who has five seasons of hitting 22 or more home runs under his belt. He may not be more than a depth option at this point in his career, but he still had nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 72 games last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
